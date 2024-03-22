Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 867,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.