ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.63

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.63 and last traded at $76.51, with a volume of 1569723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.56.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

