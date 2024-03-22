ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.41

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.41 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 4273355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 142,820 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

