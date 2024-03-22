Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Up 0.3%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 33,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 56,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
