Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Up 0.3%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 33,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 56,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 858,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 202,611 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

