Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,430 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $166.17. 263,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,285. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.34. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

