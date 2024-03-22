Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEA (SE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):
- 3/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.
- 3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2024 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/1/2024 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.
SEA Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.96 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
