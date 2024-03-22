Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEA (SE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

3/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2024 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.96 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

