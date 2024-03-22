ReddCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $274.37 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $274.37 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00132318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009392 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

