Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period.

DSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. 82,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

