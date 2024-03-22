Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 272,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,186. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.