Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.11. 5,877,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The company has a market cap of $383.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.72 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

