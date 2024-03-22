Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,357 Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVSD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.