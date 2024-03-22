Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

