Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 606,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 397,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFSI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 93,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,332. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

