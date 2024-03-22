Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

IUSG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.92. 280,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,531. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

