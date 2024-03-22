Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

