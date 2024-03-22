Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.32

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 525978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.