Rockline Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.79 on Thursday, hitting $478.84. 3,959,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,090. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.78 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

