Rockline Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.01. 2,488,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,955. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.