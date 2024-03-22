Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,148. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $261.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.54 and its 200 day moving average is $215.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

