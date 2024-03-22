Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,956 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.7% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITW traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.19. 1,164,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,828. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $270.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.73 and its 200-day moving average is $247.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.