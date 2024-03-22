Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.41

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 774362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,764.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 218,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.