SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 0.2%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.02 ($6.54) and last traded at €6.05 ($6.58). Approximately 126,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.06 ($6.59).

SGL Carbon Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.21. The company has a market cap of $798.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

