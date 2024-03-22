Siacoin One Day Volume Tops $18.37 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $505.17 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,709.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00673097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00130707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.83 or 0.00211629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00124713 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,766,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,741,128,348 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

