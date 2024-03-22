Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 8.9%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. 8,551,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 5,331,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 149,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 20,604.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 267,863 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

