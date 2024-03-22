Signify Wealth Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.47. 2,463,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $364.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

