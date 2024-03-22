Signify Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Signify Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 509,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,762. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

