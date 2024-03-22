SingularityNET Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $173.47 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00015556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,180.34 or 0.99854438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011172 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00155730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05791981 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $141,231,203.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

