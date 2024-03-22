Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Down 3.5%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 13,540,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,781,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

