Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $190.90 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $190.90 million and approximately $0.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006949 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00015568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,138.60 or 1.00047239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010904 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00155140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

