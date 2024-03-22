SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.63

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 741783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.