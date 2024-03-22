SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.83

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 3097058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after acquiring an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

