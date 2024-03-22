SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.10

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 6071890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

