SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

