SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,841 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 466,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,876,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

