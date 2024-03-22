SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.91

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.91 and last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 11284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $816.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,047,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,002,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.