SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,900,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,421,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.