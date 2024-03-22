Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,009. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

