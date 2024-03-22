Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.26. The company had a trading volume of 664,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.67 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

