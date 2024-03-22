Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.55. 2,642,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

