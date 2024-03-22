Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

