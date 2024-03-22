Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,885. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

