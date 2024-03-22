Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $117.92. 280,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.