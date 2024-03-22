Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 365,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,939. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

