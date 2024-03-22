Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 112 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,251. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $317.91 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.