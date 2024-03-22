Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 174 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,330. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.08 and its 200-day moving average is $382.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.