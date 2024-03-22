Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 174 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,330. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.08 and its 200-day moving average is $382.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on DE
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.