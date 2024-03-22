Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 214 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.03.

NIKE Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE NKE traded down $7.06 on Friday, hitting $93.76. 41,806,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

