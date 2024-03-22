Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 281 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 1,549,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

