Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 49 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth $2,531,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 23.1% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $745.53. 13,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,577. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $551.36 and a one year high of $749.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $718.34 and a 200 day moving average of $654.87.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

