Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,078. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

