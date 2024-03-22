Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance
Shares of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited stock remained flat at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.31.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile
